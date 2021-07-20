Fans are super excited to see the Khans come together on the silver screen, even if it’s just via a cameo. While Salman Khan already shot for his extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan, we now hear that SRK is also set to do the same in Tiger 3 – and that too very soon. Want to know all the details? Then scroll down for all we have our hands-on.

While the Deepika-SRK-John Abraham film is already being filmed at YRF Studios, the Salman-Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi starrer will go on floors in the same studio this weekend. Given that both the spy films of the studio are being filmed side-by-side, it’s the perfect time for the cameo before both units head for their international schedule in the latter half of next month.

Talking about this Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunion in Tiger 3, Mid-Day quotes a source close to the production saying, “A special set has been constructed for the Maneesh Sharma thriller. While Salman and Katrina Kaif will begin shooting their portions by the weekend, Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist, will report to the set next week. A few doors away, Shah Rukh will be breathing life into his RAW agent character as he cans confrontational scenes with John Abraham.”

As per the report, both actors will film their respective films at YRF Studios in Mumbai until mid-August. Post that, both Pathan and Tiger 3 will jet off for their international stints.

The trade source also added that with both production units just next door to each other and their schedules overlapping, it’s the perfect time for Aditya Chopra to get Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the Salman Khan starrer shot. Talking about SRK’s cameo in the Salman-Katrina film, the trade source said, “The actors’ on-screen reunion is bound to create a frenzy, so Adi wants to create a spectacular scene that will be worthy of them. The teams are currently discussing possible dates to can the sequence.”

A Maneesh Sharma directorial, Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the action-thriller espionage film series. It will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore, a former RAW agent and his wife Zoya, a former ISI agent. It will see Emraan Hashmi essay the role of the villain, and he is expected to join the team of film’s team soon.

Pathan, a Siddharth Anand directorial, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Abraham playing the big bad guy in it.

