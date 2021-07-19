Salman Khan has time and time again made the headlines on account of his personal life – especially his linkup with fellow actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Somy Ali and more. Recently, the former Pakistan-born Somy opened up about her ex-boyfriend and got candid about not being in contact with him for five years.

During the same conversation, she also wondered how many girlfriends he has had since they parted ways, moving on in life and more. She also shed light about the Bulund – her would have been Bollywood debut film – and compared its shelving to be a metaphor for their relationship. Read all she said below.

As per reports, Somy Ali and Salman Khan were together for a very long period – they dated for eight years. Calling staying away from the Dabangg actor for five years healthier for herself and wondering how many girlfriends he’s had since she left, the former actress said, “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999.”

Somy Ali added, “I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about.”

For those who do not know, Somy Ali was supposed to make her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in his home production Buland. However, the film got shelved. While adding that they even travelled to Kathmandu for the shoot, she called its shelving a metaphor for their relationship. The Pakistan-born artist said, “Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called Buland. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say.”

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend currently works with ‘No More Tears,’ an organisation that works to help and empower victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. While in Bollywood, Somy Ali featured in several films, including Krishan Avtaar, Teesra Kaun?, Yaar Gaddar and a few more.

