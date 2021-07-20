Late last night, the news of Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra being arrested by the Mumbai police made the headlines. Raj has been arrested for the creation of p*rnographic films and publishing them on various apps. The Mumbai Crime Branch’s statement also suggested that Raj “appears to be the key conspirator” in the racket.

Now, he, along with another – Ryan Tharp, were presented before a Mumbai court and have been sent to judicial custody for three more days. Read on to know more.

As per updates by media agency ANI, Raj Kundra and another accused were brought before a Mumbai court today. Their tweet read, “Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai’s Esplanade Court. Kundra was arrested yesterday while Tharp was arrested today in connection with a case relating to the production of p*rnographic films.”

In their following thread tweet, the media agency stated that Raj Kundra would remain in judicial custody for the next three days. It read, “#UPDATE | Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp sent to Police Custody till 23rd July.”

After his arrest on Monday, Raj Kundra was sent to JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch. As of now, both Ryan Tharp and Kundra will remain in judicial custody until Friday.

In February this year, the Mumbai Police had arrested a group of five people for producing adult films and allegedly forcing women into such films. At this time, model-actress Sagarika Shona Suman had filed an FIR claiming that Raj Kundra & 2 others demanded she give them a n*ude audition on a zoom call to land a role in a web series.

