Aradhana Sharma is enjoying altogether newfound fame ever since her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The beauty recently spoke up on her experience working with Dilip Joshi and the news went viral in no time. This time, she’s grabbing eyeballs because of her sensuous moves on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Read on for more details.

It was MTV Splitsvilla that began the showbiz journey for Aradhana. She went onto portray the role of Sultana Tammana in Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga. However, she rose to fame when her cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came to the limelight.

Owing to all the popularity, Aradhana Sharma currently enjoys a 323K strong base on Instagram. She recently treated her fans with her steamy performance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The song originally starred Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in a sensuous role and is one of the most celebrated Bollywood tracks.

In the viral video, Aradhana Sharma could be seen dressed in a printed yellow saree. She shot the video amongst the natural background and even her hair was wet. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah captioned her post, “Tip tip barsa pani💦💦 P.s. I wish I had the bts of this shoot 🤭🤭🤭🤣🤣. And yes the condition of this saree is because of ….i don’t know 🤭🤣🤣🤣🤣 million takes 🤣🤣🤣🤣 But thanks to @fareed_shaikh710 ♥️🙏 for being so patient with me”

Check out the video below:

The video currently has 17K likes and over 200 comments.

Meanwhile, Aradhana Sharma recently made a lot of noise when she opened up on her casting couch experience. It happened during her modelling days and the actress revealed how it left her having trust issues to date.

