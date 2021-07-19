Singer Shaan and Mika Singh have been the most sought-after singers for almost two decades now. The two have given hits like Singh Is Kinng, Hawa Hawa, Aaj Ki Party and Chand Sifarish, Bum Bum Bole, Aal Izz Well to name a few. But did you know the two once engaged in a war of words on a show? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Back in 2009, the two singers were the judge of a reality show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla. They were joined by other singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan. Ayushmann Khurrana was hosting the show.

In one of the episodes, Shaan was seen indulging in a heated argument with all the judges after Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan‘s performance. The two performed a duet wherein Neeti forgot her lyrics and the judges went easy on her but that didn’t go down well with the playback singer.

Shaan thought that Neeti had just a few lines to sing and that too she forgot and the former got into a heated argument with singer Mika Singh. Shaan even left the sets for some time. While the host Ayushmann Khurrana tried to control the situation but all in vain as no one was ready to back down.

Chand Sifarish singer said, “Mika bhai kya karne ki koshish kar rahe hai? Aap personal kyu ho rahe? Hum yahan judge kar rahe toh judgement karenge puri imaandari k saath.” To which Mika Singh replied, “toh imaandaari kijiye naa.” Shaan then replied, “imaandaari hi kar rahe hai, aap kya dhamkiya de rahe hai kabse, jab judge banege aap yeh karenge, woh karenge”

Later Mika said, “India me performance ki zaroorat hai, agar live performance ho jisme singing bhi ho dancing bhi ho toh definately mazza ayega,” to which Shaan also agreed.

Reality shows are quite popular among the TV audiences. Viewers simply enjoy watching them whether it is a singing or a dance or an adventure based reality show. Often every reality show has witnessed some or the other controversy.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Is All Set For Bollywood Debut Alongside Hiten Tejwani & Rajpal Yadav?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube