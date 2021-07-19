Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors who has several back-to-back projects lined up to film. While he is busy with Raksha Bandhan currently, we hear the actor has already allotted days to the sequel of his 2012 satirical comedy-drama Oh My God 2.

As per this report, the actor had given the makers around 15 days and will begin shooting the film once he’s done filming Ranjit Tewari’s action thriller in the UK. Read on to know the details about when the other stars will film their part too.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers plan to kick off filming the sequel film by the end of August. A close source to the project’s development told the portal, “The makers are looking to start Oh My God 2 from the end of August. The journey will start with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam for the first few days, whereas Akshay Kumar, who plays a god in this film, will join the shoot a month later.”

The insider added that just like the first part, in Oh My God 2 also, Akshay Kumar will play a pivotal role in the entire conflict of the film. The source also revealed that Mr Kumar “has approximately 15 days of work in this film and is eager to play the god again.” Continuing further, the insider said, “Akshay usually takes 30 to 35 days to complete a mid-budget film, however, given the template of Oh My God franchise, he will complete his portions in a span of 15 to 20 days.”

For those unaware, Oh My God 2 will see Pankaj Tripathi stepping into the shows of Paresh Rawal from the original. Akshay and Ashwin Varde are producing the sequel.

Before filming the above-mentioned film, Akshay Kumar will fly to the UK to shoot the Ranjit Tewari directed action thriller. The actor will head to the UK in the first week of August and start shooting for the marathon schedule – that is being produced by the Bhagnanis, around August 20.

Besides this, Akki will also be seen in Ram Setu, filming of which is expected to begin from October in Sri Lanka. He is currently busy wrapping up Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, which went on floors on June 21. Akshay is currently awaiting the release of several films, including Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj and Bachchan Pandey

