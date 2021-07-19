Rubina Dilaik is one of the well known and loved actresses in the TV industry. The actress keeps creating buzz because of her social media posts and upcoming projects. Now the latest report claims that the actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik is well known for playing the role of Radhika in Choti Bahu and Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She even participated in Bigg Boss season 14 along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She emerged as the winner of the season.

Advertisement

Now Rubina Diliak is will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the film Ardh, which will be helmed by Palaash Muchchal. While not many details of the film have been revealed yet, she will be sharing screen space with Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav, as per the SpotboyE report.

Ardh is reportedly all set to go on floors in September this year. Previously, the filmmaker took Twitter to share a photo with Rajpal Yadav and announced his film. While he did not reveal any details of the film, he simply wrote, “All set to start my next @rajpalofficial Ji #direction #film.”

Rubina Diliak’s fans were delighted after reports of her Bollywood debut began making rounds. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations #RubiHolics No doubt Rubina deserves this.. better late than never,” while another fan wrote, “She’s gonna rock”.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik dismissed rumours about starting a family after her success in Bigg Boss 14. She said that they are not rushing for it. During a conversation with Times Of India, she said, “Right now we are not thinking of starting a family. Right now we want to think about both of us first. We have always believed in this idea of enjoying every phase, enjoying to the fullest. We don’t want to rush into anything.”

Must Read: Somy Ali On Salman Khan: “I Don’t Know How Many Girlfriends He Has Had Since I Left… Haven’t Spoke In 5 Years”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube