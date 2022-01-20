Here’s some sad news for singer Shaan fans. As per recent reports and singer Kailash Kher’s tweet, the Chand Sifarish singer’s mother, Sonali Mukherjee is no more. Taking to social and sharing this sad news was Kailash who asked Lord Shiva to give the family strength to bear the loss they are going through.

Advertisement

The reason behind Mrs Mukherjee’s death is still unknown to the media. Read on to know what Kher tweeted.

Advertisement

Singer Kailash Kher took to social media and offered condolences to Shaan and his family. In a tweet – originally written in Hindi, the singer noted, “Elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan’s mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya’s family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer” (As translated by Twitter)

In a past interview with Hindustan Times, the Bum Bum Bole singer spoke about his mother and called her the sole reason behind him taking chances and pursuing a career in music. He had also opened up about how Sonali Mukherjee had single-handedly brought up him and his sister Sagarika after the death of their father. He had said, “My mother (Sonali Mukherjee) is probably the sole reason that I could take my chances, not take up a day job, and pursue a career as a singer. She raised my sister, Sagarika, and me, single-handedly, after my father passed away in 1986. I was just 14 then. She used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000.”

Shaan continued, “How she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged me and Sagarika to do whatever we wanted to do. She never forced her will on us.”

May Sonali Mukherjee’s soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Nargis Fakhri Back On ‘Love’ Track After Breaking Up With Uday Chopra & Others? Here’s The Latest We Know About Her Dating Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube