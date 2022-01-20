Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians in the television industry. His depiction of ‘Sapna’ in The Kapil Sharma Show is much loved by the audience. He is not only one of the most sought-after comedians but also one of the most highly paid artists too.

Advertisement

Krushna has proved his mettle in doing comedy shows but also starred in films like ‘Bol Bachchan’, anchored and dancing at awards shows as well. The comedian also lives a luxurious life with his wife Kashmera Shah. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per the DNA report, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera live at ‘Oberoi Springs’ in Andheri West, Mumbai along with their kids- Krishaang and Rayaan. It’s a posh residential complex where several Bollywood celebrities also have their residence there. Not just that he also owns a plush house in California.

The Kapil Sharma Show star’s sister Arti Singh in 2017 revealed via a social media post that her brother and sister-in-law had purchased a plush house in California. She also shared a picture of their house which is surrounded by a lush green garden and has a classic stairway.

Sharing the picture, Arti wrote, “Finally, I visited my brother n bhabhi’s house in West Hollywood .. super proud.” Take a look at it below:

Krushna Abhishek recently bought Mercedes-Benz and even shared a picture on Instagram which became headlines. He also owns Audi 3 which cost him anywhere between Rs 25-30 lakh.

On the work front, Krushna has no dearth of opportunities in the industry. He has earned an immense reputation in comedy as has been a part of hit shows like Comedy Circus 2, Comedy Circus Maha Sangram, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, The Kapil Sharma Show and many more.

Must Read: Did You Know? Raveena Tandon Was Rumoured To Marry Ace Cricketer Rahul Dravid In 2002

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube