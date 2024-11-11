Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are currently basking in the success of Singham Again, the third film in the Singham franchise. Released on November 1, 2024, the film has minted Rs 310.63 crores worldwide.

There have also been reports about Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn collaborating for Golmaal 5. However, apart from Golmaal 5, another Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn film might see a sequel. We are discussing the comedy-drama All the Best: Fun Begins (2009).

The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Mughda Godse, was a modest hit. Made on a budget of Rs 41 crore, All the Best collected nearly Rs 61 crore.

Rohit Shetty recently revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that he has been getting requests during interviews, with fans asking him to come up with a sequel to All the Best.

“Suddenly ‘All The Best’ is becoming like a cult. People asked me, ‘Why aren’t you making All the Best? Dhondhu, don’t just chill like that,'” Rohit Shetty said. Ajay Devgn, sitting nearby, also chipped in, saying that it was a very “funny film.”

The film was an adaptation of the English comedy play Right Bed, Wrong Husband, published by Samuel French, Inc. It was remade in Malayali with slight changes, including the title Best of Luck. It was also remade in Kannada in 2015 as Ond Chance Kodi.

The movie is most fondly remembered for the camaraderie between Sanjay Dutt, who plays Dharam Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn, who plays the character of Prem Chopra. Dutt’s funny banters with Devgn were the highlight of the movie, along with comic punches from Sanjay Mishra, who plays Raghunandandas Govardhandas Vakawale, a.k.a. “R.G.V..” Mishra’s scenes with Sanjay Dutt were no less than a laugh riot for the fans.

The fans must wait longer before Rohit Shetty even thinks about its sequel. There have yet to be talks about the sequel of All the Best: Fun Begins. Moreover, the first part didn’t leave any scope for a sequel. If Ajay Devgn and Rohit finally think about it, they will have to come up with a new script altogether.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: When Anil Kapoor Was Reportedly Insecure With Sridevi’s Stardom & Rejected Films With Her: “The Fact That She Was Bigger Star Than Him Was A Bitter Pill To Swallow”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News