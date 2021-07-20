Bharti Singh is one of the best female comediennes in the country, and she makes anyone burst into laughter with her witty punchlines. From starting her career in stand-up comedy, Bharti had come a long way and made a name for herself with her acts in The Kapil Sharma Show, appearance on other TV shows and as a host. But her journey to make it to the top wasn’t an easy one.

During a recent interaction on a podcast, Bharti got candid about life, the struggles she faced as a woman when she entered the entertainment industry and more. One of these startling and heartbreaking revelations about her past was her being inappropriately touched by show coordinators. Read all she said below.

During her recent appearance on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, Bharti Singh made the revelation about the initial days of her career. She also added that she did not raise her voice despite ‘not feeling good’ about it as she didn’t know the difference between right and wrong. The comedienne-host said, “The coordinators ( of shows) misbehaved sometimes. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it’s not a good feeling, but then I would think that he’s like my uncle, he can’t be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right.”

Bharti Singh continued, “So I thought this doesn’t feel right. I had no understanding. I have the confidence to fight now, for my body, for my honour. I can now say ‘what is the matter, what are you looking at, go out we are changing now’. I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then.”

During the same conversation with Maniesh Paul, Bharti Singh also opened up about when men – whom her father had borrowed money from – would show up at her home and misbehave with her mother. She also spoke about growing up in extreme poverty, not having enough food at home and more. The comedienne also said her family is still not accustomed to the lavish lifestyle she can now afford and offer them.

