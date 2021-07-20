Kamaal R Khan can give you his opinions on literally anything and everything. Recently, he was after Salman Khan, taking digs at him ever since the superstar filed a defamation suit against him. KRK has laid its latest target on Youtuber CarryMinati and Saloniyaapa. Read on for details.

Advertisement

It is often seen that Kamaal hits below the belt, but with Saloni Singh, he’s probably crossed all possible lines. He has released a video that witnesses him talk about how the female YouTuber is copying Ajey Nagar and creating her own trend of abusive videos.

Advertisement

In his video, KRK claims that Saloniyaapa has copied everything from CarryMinati. Starting from the opening statement of videos to her body language when she hurls abuses.

Things were still okay until KRK claimed that Saloniyaapa teases the male audience by mentioning that she’s single in every other video. Just not that, Kamaal R Khan claimed that the beauty has ‘experience’ when it comes to s*xual relationships.

Kamaal R Khan in his video could be heard saying, “Jab ek ladki s*x, g****, l*** ki baat karegi toh logo ko toh maza ayega, log toh wahi dekhenge. Toh zahir si baat hai iski video logo ne millions me dekhna shuru kar dia. Iske subscribers bhi million me hai bhaisahab.”

“Jo iske videos dekhne wale hai, usko ye bich bich me lalach deti rehti hai. Har video me ye kehti rehti hai ki ‘yaar mai toh single hu, mera koi boyfriend nahi hai, mujhe kab milega. Taaki jo lukhe isko dekhte hai unko lalsa rahe ki ek na ek din toh phas hi jayegi. Hala ki haqiqat ye hai ki ye full experienced ladki hai,” KRK was further heard saying.

Check out the whole video below:

CarryMinati & Saloniyaapa are Bhai- Bahan for abuses. Watch and RT!! https://t.co/dL3dIVzXkD via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 19, 2021

What is your take on Kamaal R Khan’s latest cheap statements? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Rajpal Yadav On Rejecting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “Don’t Want To Do A Character That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube