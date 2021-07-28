Advertisement

Aditya Narayan has come a long, long way in his career. He rose to fame with his song with Asha Bhosle in the 1995 film, Rangeela. Ever since, he’s singing some of the most celebrated numbers in Bollywood. But he’s more popular as a host in the Television world. But do you know, he used to Rs 7,500 for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s one episode initially? Now the Indian Idol 12 host mints in crores. Read on for details.

From X Factor, Rising Star to Kitchen Champion – Aditya has hosted a lot of shows. But he’s most known for being the anchor for Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He recently announced that 2022 will be the last year of his career as a host and that broke millions of hearts.

Aditya Narayan in a new interview has revealed being offered sums in crores to host TV shows. He told Bollywood Life, “I felt that it was the right time to make the announcement because I already have 4 projects lined-up. So I just wanted to inform the show makers that I won’t be able to accept more hosting offers henceforth. It also pains me to reject these offers since I get offered hefty money as compared to earlier ones. When I first set my foot in the world of television by hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at the age of 18, I was being paid Rs 7,500 per episode. It used to be a huge amount for me at that time. So now when they come to me and offer in crores, it pains me to say no to them.”

But it’s time for Aditya Narayan to move to his first love, music. “There are two major reasons behind it. First, I love music. The television industry has given me everything in terms of fame, home, farmhouse or car, but my first love will always be music. And I can’t live without music. Though I have appeared on a lot of TV shows, but I have mostly taken up shows that are related to music. But the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too,” he added.

Aditya Narayan also shared that he would never sign a music label and be their slave for years.

