Colors is all set to entertain us with a daily dose of drama and controversies with Bigg Boss 15. Unlike its earlier seasons, BB15 will air on OTT space for the first six weeks before it goes on air on national television. With the controversial show set to premiere on Voot on August 8, many names are being tossed around as potential contestants. The latest joining the ever-growing list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali.

Nidhi, who played Sonu in TMKOC, quit the show in 2019 to concentrate on her studies. She has been making the headlines recently owing to her social media post, especially those featuring her having a blast in a bikini. Read on to know more about her entering BB15.

As reported by SpotboyE, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali may feature in the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. A source close to the making of Bigg Boss 15 told the portal that the actress is in talks with the makers to participate. The channel reached out to Nidhi for confirmation about the same, but till the time they went online, the actress hadn’t responded.

Besides Nidhi Bhanushali, news of several other celebrities too being approached for the controversial reality show is also making the headlines. As of now, some of the potential Bigg Boss 15 contestants include Sunil Grover, Aashika Bhatia, Adhyayan Suman’s Ex Maera Mishra, Arjun Bijlani, KKK 11 fame Sana Makbul, Riddhima Pandit, Karan Nath, and more.

Talking about the upcoming controversial show, the OTT version (that will run for six weeks before making its way to Colors) will be hosted by Karan Johar. The TV version will once again see Salman Khan take the contestant’s class.

