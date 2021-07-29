Advertisement

Actor-singer Adhyayan Suman released his new single track Jab se Dekha on Wednesday.

Actor Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan, has sung two recreations and one original — “Soniyo 2.0” and “Aaya na tu 2.0′ and “Peg Daariya” in the past.

Talking about the inspiration for his original song, which talks of love and attraction, Adhyayan Suman told IANS: “The inspiration behind my new single is love and attraction. It’s something that all of us have felt at some point of our journeys, we have always met some people and felt attracted when they are strangers, there is always a curiosity to know more about them.”

Adhyayan Suman was last seen in the web series Aashram season 1 and 2. His co-actor in the series Bobby Deol shared about the track. “The vibe of Adhyayan’s new song ‘Jab se Dekha’ is fantastic. It’s groovy yet strikes the right chord of romance and makes you think of good times. Adhyayan has done a great job with both singing and directing this single,” said Bobby Deol.

Shekhar Suman’s son ventured into singing when he wasn’t getting enough opportunities as an actor. He said: “Two things made me venture into singing. One, I was at that point of my life when I was not getting the right opportunities as an actor. While I was wasting my time, I thought I might as well chase my passion for music.”

“The second reason, why singing happened is because I had certain emotions that made me want to sing. I owe a lot of it to the heartbreak that I had in 2014-15. Music is a very emotional thing for me, a way to heal myself,” Adhyayan Suman.

The actor-singer is seen opposite debutant Mallaikaa Chheda in ‘Jab se Dekha’. The track is written by Ronit Vinta and composed by Giri G, presented by Eros Now Music.

Suman gets his musical inspiration from stalwart A.R. Rahman. He also draws inspiration from Justin Beiber and Arijit Singh. He shared: “I follow Justin Beiber. His journey inspires me. From being a kid to a superstar, who has this humongous fall in his career, but then he stood up and is doing so well now.”

“A.R. Rahman sir is a huge inspiration. What inspires me, even more, is, how grounded these singers are even after achieving so much in their respective careers,” Adhyayan Suman added.

The actor shared, he has multiple projects in his kitty like “Trapped”, “Dharamshetra”, “Con Man”, “Inspector Avinash”, “Ranchod”, “Anthony Kalia”, “Jiglo”, “Bakhlol”, “Daisy” and his debut South film “Madrasi Gang”.

“I have about 14 web shows and few films in the pipeline. I really appreciate these times because I know that there was a time when I had nothing in my hand. The last 5-6 years have been tough but after ‘Aashram’ everything has changed, I am just thankful now,” signed off Adhyayan Suman.

