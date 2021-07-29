Advertisement

Before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulating the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 earlier this year, digital news media was largely unregulated. As per a recent report, the first examples of grievances under Rules 2021 have been received by Netflix India against Anurag Kashyap’s short film in the 2020 anthology, Ghost Stories.

As per Rules 2021, in order to curtail the creative freedom of OTT platforms and content creators, streaming giants need to have a redressal mechanism in place to address viewers’ grievances. And now, five months into its inception, the first ramifications of the guidelines can already be felt. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

As reported by Mid-Day, the complainant filed against Anurag Kashyap’s Ghost Stories has objected to the scene in which the protagonist, portrayed by Sobhita Dhulipala, is seen eating the fetus from her miscarriage. As per the report, the complaint reads, “The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages.”

According to the guidelines, complaints moved by users have to be registered within 24 hours and resolved at the earliest. The complaint against Anurag Kashyap’s Ghost Stories is currently pending with Netflix’s Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO). The report quoted a Netflix India spokesperson saying, “As this was a partner-managed production [RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment], we reached out to the production company to share the complaint.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, in a now un-viewable Instagram story, Anurag Kashyap had written, “So it has started… A complaint came to Netflix on Ghost Stories. This is the end.”

Talking about Netflix’s Ghost Stories, the anthology film featuring short films from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag, was released on New Year’s 2020. It was a follow-up to the filmmakers’ 2018 anthology Lust Stories.

Must Read: Rakul Preet Singh Wants To Try ‘Poha & Jalebi’ As She Joins Doctor G’s Cast In Bhopal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube