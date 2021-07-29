Advertisement

Salman Khan’s last film, Radhe, couldn’t do much for the fans as it was bashed for its monotonous story template. But, ‘sabka Bhaijaan’ has another gift in store for us which is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and led by Aayush Sharma. Yes, we’re talking about Antim: The Final Truth and the surprising news is that it’s already been watched by few lucky ones.

According to the latest reports, Salman and the team had organized a special preview screening for the staff members of his farmhouse in Panvel. Also starring Pragya Jaisal, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta, this film is an official adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Sources close to Free Press Journal report, “Salman held a screening of Antim at his Panvel farmhouse last week. Social distancing and strict safety protocols were maintained by those while watching the movie at his farmhouse. Everyone in his staff, from the cook to his security staff, driver, and some of the people who work on his farm, watched a rough cut. Salman likes to watch his films multiple times before release to check if it needs any work.”

Usually, screenings leak things about the films, but Salman Khan is pretty sure it won’t be the case with Antim: The Final Truth; why? The source adds, “He trusts his staff completely. They have been with him for years through his highs and lows and always give him honest feedback. Salman was watching it, and he wanted his staff’s opinion as Antim is a commercial, mass-oriented entertainer.”

Varun Dhawan‘s Ganpati song with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the film is touted to be a major highlight as the source concludes, “It is one of the highlights of Antim as is Bhai ka birthday song. The Ganpati song is a peppy dance track choreographed by Mudassar Khan. The song, composed by Hitesh Modak, is titled Dev Bappa Ganesha and was shot in Film City in Mumbai in January this year.”

