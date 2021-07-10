Dinesh Vijan’s much-awaited film Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot.

The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time.

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment.

Bhediya makers released a special motion poster today announcing the film wrap. Kriti Sanon too shared the news on her Instagram handle.

Kriti wrote, “It’s a film wrap for team #Bhediya! 🐺 🎬Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!!

@amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! 🤗🤗💖

@varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always! 🤗🤗 @nowitsabhi you are amazing! 💖 Maza aaya!! Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!

@maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan 😘 And the entire cast and crew!! @officialjiocinema”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on 14th April 2022.

