Advertisement

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood, and there is no denying that fact. The actress has time and again impressed us with her workout sessions, dance moves, and most of all, fashion scenes. Even though we (me especially) cannot slay the styles she wears, Disha always aces her different looks with perfect.

According to us, one of her most loved fashion styles – besides beach and swimwear – is wearing gowns and dresses that feature slits. And not ordinary slits that a Catholic girl will wear to Church – Ms. Patani rocks slits that run-up to her thighs to flaunt her perfectly sculptured legs.

So scroll down to take a look at our pick of the 7 times Disha Patani set the temperature soaring by slaying in thigh-high slit dresses. Let us know in the comments which one you loved the most.

Strapless Black Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

Advertisement

During the promotional spree of Malang, Disha Patani wore this strapless black floor-length dress. While the dress featured a daring neckline – that would have had many being self-conscious – it’s its thigh-high slit that caught our attention. With a quirky butterfly detailing on one side, the slit also had a lace garter making the ensemble look risqué. Disha kept her makeup minimal and accessorized with a pair of drop earrings.

Green Shimmery Dress

Another thigh-high slit look Disha Patani slayed during the promotions of Malang was when she wore this shimmery green dress by Yousef Al Jasmi for the trailer launch. With the focus on her looking gorgeous in the ensemble, she kept her accessories low-key, opting for several small rings and some strappy heels.

White Two-Piece

Not just dresses, but Disha Patani can carry thigh-high slits like a pro while wearing skirts too. Worn again to promote Malang, the actress rocked a two-piece white high-slit skirt and strappy blouse. With silver shinny work on the straps and silver tassels along the slit, Disha completed her look with block heel shoes, several rings, hoops earrings, and a dazzling smile.

Red Wrap-Around Dress

At the screening of Malang, Disha arrived in a red wrap dress with a thigh-high slit from ØUD Paris. Keeping the focus on her looking like a siren, Ms. Patani opted for nude-colored flats, a pair of huge, quirky golden earrings, her many rings, and a wavy hairdo. Her matte red lips were the perfect match for the sexy dress.

Olive Green Strapless Dress

Disha Patani looked like Aphrodite – the Greek Goddess of beauty – in this olive green strapless dress by Falguni Shane Peacock. The semi-sheer, thigh-high slit gown looked elegant and sensual with its beautiful, intricate sequins work and the way Ms. Patani carried it. Disha completed the look with simple drop earrings and strappy sandal heels. She kept her curled hair to one side.

Black Gown With A Plunging Neck

This is one of the most daring looks Disha has ever carried, and we doubt the majority would be able to pose in front of the camera without being self-conscious. While the torso of the black dress gets the main attention owing to the massive cut from the base of her neck to her waist, the thigh-high slit down the center is equally eyebrows raising.

A Super Hot Barbie

While Disha Patani looked like a siren in the above-mentioned looks, she looked like a sweet, adorable, yet super-hot Barbie doll in this pink satin with silver work gown. Featuring a pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit, the bodice displayed intriguing silver floral work. She completed the ensemble with silver tie heels.

While there’s no arguing that Disha Patani set the temperature soaring in the 7 above-mentioned thigh-high slit dresses, here are a few more times she showed off her toned legs too.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Antim Watched By A Lucky Few; Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati Song Is A Major Highlight & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube