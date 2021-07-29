Advertisement

Soaring high with her back to back successes, Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular and loved performers of the entertainment Industry. She enjoys an unfathomable fanbase in not just India but across the globe.

Giving a testimony of the frenzy worldwide, the Bhuj actress has hit the 30 Million mark on Instagram. Celebrating the same, Nora shared her pictures which are setting Instagram on fire.

Posing like a water baby by the sea side, Nora Fatehi is seen donning animal print ensemble. Truly, she is looking absolutely ravishing.

Check out the picture shared by Nora Fatehi below:

One of the fastest-growing celebrities, Nora has her footprints across the globe with her impressive talent and inspirational journey to success.

Winning the internet with her recently released song ‘Zaalima Cocoa Cola’, Nora Fatehi and her fans have another reason to rejoice as the actress extends her Insta fam to a whopping 30 million.

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, Nora has created immense anticipation amongst the fans and followers to witness her slip into the character of a spy, flaunting her unseen facades of versatility.

Impressing the audience with her action avatar and impactful dialogues through the trailer, Nora Fatehi has piqued the interests of critics and audience alike.

