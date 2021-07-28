Advertisement

Nora Fatehi is touted as one of the most popular, successful and loved performers in not just India but across the globe owing to her enchanting moves and charismatic persona. Adding another feather to her cap, Nora Fatehi is garnering accolades from all quarters with her phenomenal expressions, graceful beauty and elegantly desi demeanour in the latest song ‘Zaalima Cocoa Cola’ from Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

Dancing to the tunes of the folksy track, Nora Fatehi aces the expression game effortlessly syncing her emotions perfectly to her mesmerizing dance moves.

Advertisement

Weaving her magic with expressions swift like a poetry, it’s a visual treat to watch Nora engross herself in the desi flavour.

Imbibing the cultural diversities aptly through her performance, Nora unravels her talent by exploring the varied dimensions of her acting abilities.

Featuring Nora as Heena Rehman, ‘Zaalima Cocoa Cola’ is set in the social and political premise of Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, showcasing the actress in a total desi avatar.

Slipping into the character of a spy, Nora Fatehi offers a never-seen before avatar, creating huge anticipation to witness her performance.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and is set to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13, 2021. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal parts.

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Begging “Koi Acting Karwa Lo” 6 Years Ago To Having “Queues Of Movies Being Offered Right In My Parking Lot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube