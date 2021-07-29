Hrithik Roshan takes Kiara Advani's approval, what's cooking?
Hrithik Roshan Hints At Something Exciting With Kiara Advani! (Image Credit: Instagram/hrithikroshan, kiaraaliaadvani)

Hrithik Roshan posted a dapper picture of himself and tagged Kiara Advani asking for her approval, making us wonder if something’s cooking.

Sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik said, “Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?”

Fans are left wondering if Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are teaming up for an upcoming project, however, it would be a pleasant treat for audience across quarters to witness the good-looking actors together.

Kiara Advani who has been offering refreshing chemistries with every project teaming up with new co-stars for every film, has got everyone excited with an anticipatory collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik would be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for Krrish 4 as well.

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for Shershaah along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan’s next amongst many unannounced projects.

