Hrithik Roshan posted a dapper picture of himself and tagged Kiara Advani asking for her approval, making us wonder if something’s cooking.

Sharing a picture of himself, Hrithik said, “Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?”

Fans are left wondering if Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are teaming up for an upcoming project, however, it would be a pleasant treat for audience across quarters to witness the good-looking actors together.

Kiara Advani who has been offering refreshing chemistries with every project teaming up with new co-stars for every film, has got everyone excited with an anticipatory collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough? pic.twitter.com/lBo6uZdqKA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 29, 2021

Hrithik would be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, while the buzz is strong for Krrish 4 as well.

Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for Shershaah along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan’s next amongst many unannounced projects.

