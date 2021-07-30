Advertisement

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra were a dream team. Not just personal but their professional life was quite lit too! The couple hosted the reality show, Love School on MTV. Apart from that, they even started a clothing brand, MUWU (Man Up Woman Up). But everything went for a toss when they called it quits last year. Sister Shibani Dandekar is now opening about it all.

As most know, Anusha had previously opened up on her breakup with Karan. She alleged that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and even lied about it. Just not that, the MTV VJ revealed that she was expecting an apology which never came her way.

Now, sister Shibani Dandekar is opening up about the entire saga between Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra. The singer told India.com, “Her breakup was a difficult period in her life. It happened just before the lockdown. So, it was a tricky space for her to navigate. Because essentially, everybody then is alone. You have to be able to reach out to people in your life that are there for you, whether it is on Facetime or on a phone call.”

Shibani Dandekar also opened up about the allegations Anusha Dandekar made on Karan Kundra. “We hide so much of what’s going on in our lives because we worry about what other people would think. Just be honest and open about it. And, that’s what she chose to do. She’s in the public eye, her relationship was in the public eye. And, she decided to just say that ‘it is what is it, this is what has happened. I want to be honest about it and I am hoping that people will understand that this can happen and relate to it and be brave enough to speak their truth’,” she added.

Karan Kundra had previously reacted to the allegations and said he’d refrain from washing dirty linen in public. He also shared that he hasn’t moved on although Anusha has.

