Sunil Grover To Skip The Kapil Sharma Show & Participate In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 Instead? Deets Inside!

As every season of Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 15 has also been in the news for some baseless rumours and reports around the list of final contestants. Adding to the speculated list is renowned comedian Sunil Grover. From The Kapil Sharma Show to Gangs of Filmistaan, he has been a part of multiple reality shows, but this would be totally new for him (if it happens!)

Sunil Grover has been in the news over his comeback in The Kapil Sharma Show and being a part of varied projects like Tandav, Sunflower on OTT. But, this news comes as a surprise to even his fans because this could be huge for the makers.

An interesting point to note is that The Kapil Sharma Show is co-produced by SKTV (Salman Khan Television), and we all know how deeply he’s connected with Bigg Boss. The speculation seems to be a bit far-fetched as Sunil Grover is someone who’s really careful about the moves he makes in his career.

A source close to Pinkvilla reported, “Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not.”

What do you guys think of this? Do you think it’s a possibility to bring in Sunil Grover for the upcoming Bigg Boss, or would he stay away from like he is from The Kapil Sharma Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, here are a few of your favourite Sunil Grover trivia:

– While Grover is a chai lover, he has started enjoying black coffee for a few years now

– In a social setting, he listens to English songs or else would prefer Hindi music… Grover was seen humming, “Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye….”

– When asked for a silly thing he had last searched on Google, Grover bewilderingly said, ‘Aristotle’s ten commandments.’

– It is his own indiscipline that makes him angry

– Chole Kulche is what Sunil Grover considers as a ‘happy meal.’

