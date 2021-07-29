Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years of the successful run yesterday. From Raj Aandkat to Jennifer Mistry, the cast members were seen celebrating with a TMKOC customized cake. Now, Sonalika Joshi is opening about her journey with the sitcom and has nothing but praises for co-star Dilip Joshi. Read on for details!

As most know, Dilip is the highest-earning member on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays the role of Jethalal and has maintained to entertain the audience all by himself, even after the exit of Disha Vakani (Dayaben, his on-screen wife).

Sonalika Joshi, who plays Mrs. Bhide, is now hailing Dilip Joshi for always being there for the team. She told TOI, “Dilip Joshi ji is a fantastic person. In a true sense, he has been the lead actor of the show. Initially, when the show started the way the lead actor or a senior actor handles the show, that he has done. I had worked in Marathi shows a lot before joining Taarak and had only done one or two shows in Hindi, so I always knew that senior actors come on set, do their bit and leave. But he has never done that. He belongs to theatre and he knows the importance of script reading and he has always been present.”

Just not that, Sonalika Joshi shared that Dilip Joshi’s contribution to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is huge. “It was a very big thing for all of us to see that such a senior artist also understands this and we would also feel motivated. In the Marathi industry we always say for script reading and rehearsals and when we saw him doing that in Hindi as well, we were so happy. His contribution towards the show actually boosted our energy. I think all the actors on the show will agree with this that because of Dilip Sir, the show has got a lot of help. His contribution has been huge,” she added.

Well, it seems Dilip is truly there for his TMKOC cast!

