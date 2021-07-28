Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched sitcoms on Indian TV. The show has been entertaining and spreading happiness for the past 12 years. Now as the show is entering the 13th year to spread positivity even during the gloomy times, we are bringing to you Sonalika Joshi’s interesting revelation about the hit sitcom.

Sonalika became a household name after she played the role of Madhavi in the sitcom. During a conversation with a leading daily, the actress shared some heartwarming fan moments and was all praises for Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal.

Talking to Times Of India, Sonalika Joshi spoke about funny fan moments after she shot to fame due to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, “There have also been funny incidents like they feel we are for real. I meet many people who ask if we have a vacant flat in our Gokuldham society. They feel that I run the pickle and papad business and I am a dealer who can help them with flat (laughs). Then I explain to them that it is a set and when we go inside from the balcony there is nothing inside. It is only a wall inside and it is not true. They don’t believe it. There have been so many instances when people think that Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) and I are husband and wife. Initially, when Mandar and my family would go together to a restaurant and we would sit with our real families, fans would come to us and ask if we were husband-wife in real life. They would not care that we are sitting with our family.”

Sonalika also spoke about Jethalal Champkalal Gada aka Dilip Joshi’s contribution to the hit sitcom. She said, “Dilip Joshi ji is a fantastic person. In a true sense, he has been the lead actor of the show. Initially, when the show started the way the lead actor or a senior actor handles the show, that he has done. I had worked in Marathi shows a lot before joining Taarak and had only done one or two shows in Hindi, so I always knew that senior actors come on set, do their bit, and leave. But he has never done that. He belongs to theatre and he knows the importance of script reading and he has always been present. It was a very big thing for all of us to see that such a senior artist also understands this and we would also feel motivated. In the Marathi industry, we always say for script reading and rehearsals and when we saw him doing that in Hindi as well, we were so happy.”

Sonalika Joshi continued, “His contribution towards the show actually boosted our energy. I think all the actors on the show will agree with this that because of Dilip Sir, the show has got a lot of help. His contribution has been huge.”

