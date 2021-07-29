Advertisement

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been winning hearts since he stepped into the Bigg Boss 14 house last year. Since then, a lot has happened for him, including releasing a few songs, becoming the first runners-up of BB14, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and most importantly, marrying the love of his life Disha Parmar this month.

The singer recently held an Instagram live session –along with his better half -to celebrate 2 million followers on his Instagram profile. While the session was mostly fun and saw Disha and Rahul receiving tons of love from their fans, a few inquisitive fans noticed that Disha’s maang was empty –aka the newlywed bride forgot to put sindoor. Read on to know how the couple reacted to this observation.

Midway during Rahul Vaidya’s Insta live session, a user commented saying “Aapne (Disha Parmar) sindoor nahi lagaya (You’ve not applied sindoor).” Reading this comment, Rahul turned to Disha and faked a fight with her – and it’s funny as hell! We hear the singer immediately ask his wife in Hindi, “Why didn’t you apply sindoor?” The actress was quick with her comeback and blamed it on Rahul. She went on to say that while in the Bigg Boss 14 house, he promised to put her sindoor every day, and he didn’t apply it. However, Rahul seemed to have no recollection of making such a statement.

Continuing further, Rahul Vaidya added, “Timing alag alag hoti hai, jab ready hoti ho toh khud laga diya karo. Sindoor pati ki nishani hoti hai par Disha… Thank you jisne bhi yaad dilaya, Disha kal se roz sindoor lagana. (If the timings don’t match, you apply it yourself. Sindoor is the symbol of a husband but Disha… Thank you, whoever pointed it out. Disha, from tomorrow, apply sindoor every day).” Fans then began urging Rahul to apply sindoor during the live, but Disha Parmar refused and even threatened to leave the chat.

While still keeping the fun alive, Rahul calmed assured his fans that he was fine with Disha’s missing sindoor, and they shouldn’t worry either. But that was the end of Mrs Vaidya’s woes. A few moments later, a fan requested Disha to show her wedding ring, and an embarrassed Disha confessed she had removed it. She said, “Baby main kaam kar rahi thi na to maine utaar ke rakh di thi. Fir main pehnna bhool gayi (Baby I was working so I removed it and kept it aside. I forgot to wear it after).” Before jokingly adding, “Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge (You guys are going to lead us into a fight).”

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Instagram live video here:

Aren’t they super cute!

