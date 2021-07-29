Advertisement

Aashika Bhatia who started her career as a child artist in the entertainment industry has become a huge name on social media today. Thanks to her TikTok account, the diva became massively popular among her fans and has over 5 million followers on Instagram too. Reportedly, Bhatia has been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

This is going to be the first time that the show will be launched on the OTT platform first and Karan Johar will be hosting it.

According to ETimes, Aashika Bhatia has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. Along with her, actress Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy has also been approached for the same. And If everything goes well, there’s a high possibility that we will get to see these two in the upcoming season of BB.

Meanwhile, names like Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit are a few names that are already doing the rounds on social media for Bigg Boss 15.

Aashika Bhatia is currently seen in ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes.

We are really excited to see Bhatia in the BB15!

Meanwhile, BB15 will be first launched on the OTT platform for six weeks and then later on television. Talking about hosting the show on OTT, Karan Johar said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream that has come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic content. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it.”

What are your thoughts on Aashika Bhatia being approached for Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

