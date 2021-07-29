Advertisement

Aamir Khan is rightly called ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ as he doesn’t leave a single stone unturned to nail his character to perfection. For Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s cult, Rang De Basanti, Aamir got into the skin of young Daljit Singh aka DJ. He looked natural as a carefree rebellious guy. While everything fell in place for Mehra, he always had a worry of paying a huge amount of ‘fine’ to Aamir while shooting for the project.

As we all know, Aamir Khan is very strict when it comes to dedicating his dates for a particular project. The same was experienced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He had been warned of paying more money if the shoot didn’t get completed in a dedicated slot.

In Mehra’s yet-to-be-released autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror, the Rang De Basanti maker says, “While signing on the dotted line, Aamir included a clause, which was the reason I ended up making the movie on time in the first place. Here’s an example: ‘If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crores for defaulting,’ he had said. I had never even seen 8 crores till then,” as reported by The Quint.

Despite such a risky clause, Mehra is grateful to Aamir Khan to make Rang De Basanti happen.

“Aamir is a visionary and understands everything that is going wrong or right with the creative process. Sometimes, tough decisions like ‘let’s shoot for 10 more days’ became easy because Aamir backed the need to do it. Also, he had no ego about whose scene it was. If the scene belonged to the other boys, he would happily stay in the background because the film’s narrative was the Bible that could not be tampered with.

Aamir’s cinematic understanding remains unparalleled in our industry. Without his nod, RDB would have been another dreamer’s script gathering the dust of apathy and inertia,” says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in his autobiography.

