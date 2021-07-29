Advertisement

Shilpa Shinde is a brilliant actor and there’s no doubt about it. The actress has carved her position in the Indian television industry with some good shows under her kitty. Out of her hit shows, it’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai which made her a household name. In the show, she played the character of Angoori Bhabi.

Shilpa’s Angoori is still in viewers’ hearts and it will remain there forever. Yes, her beauty remains at the top of the list, but other than that, the way she portrayed the character with innocence is simply amazing. But do you know, Shilpa couldn’t have been part of the show if she didn’t get one thing for which she demanded? No, it’s not a big paycheque.

Back in 2016, Shilpa Shinde had graced the Press Conference show on ABP News. The show was hosted by renowned host Dibang. As she spilled many secrets about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, she even revealed that she had put a condition before taking up the character of Angoori. She had demanded a catchphrase (takiya kalam) which will become an identity of her character.

And this way, Shilpa Shinde got “Sahi pakde hai” for her Angoori!

Meanwhile, Shilpa took an exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai in early 2016. She left the show by accusing producer Sanjay Kohli of se*ual harassment and other issues. Post leaving the show, she made news by making some shocking statements against co-actors, especially Shubhangi Atre (the one who replaced Shilpa).

In a chat with Telly Chakkar, Shilpa had said, “She (Shubhangi) is a good copycat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori. She is a good actress and will definitely do well in her career if she stops imitating and does something original.”

