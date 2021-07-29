Advertisement

The makers of the upcoming multilingual film KGF Chapter 2 released a new poster showing Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera in all his glory on Thursday.

The poster was released to mark the birthday celebration of Sanjay Dutt, who turned in a year older today.

Taking to their social media handles, Excel Entertainment shared, “War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me” – #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay”

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to Yash’s 2018 film KGF Chapter 1. KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.

