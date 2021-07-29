Raashii Khanna Is Bit Nervous To Be Part Of Ajay Devgn Led Rudra

Advertisement

Actress Raashii Khanna, known for her work in Telugu films, has started shooting for the Hindi web series ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’. She is thrilled to finally start the shoot here.

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, ‘Rudra- The Edge of Darkness’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Atul Kulkarni, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi. The web show is the Indian adaptation of the British show – ‘Luther’.

Talking about starting the shoot, Raashii Khanna tells IANS: “I am really excited and nervous at the same time. It’s something I am really looking forward to.”

Besides this, Raashii Khanna will be seen in Raj and D.K.’s next web series alongside Shahid Kapoor, Tamil films ‘Aranmanai 3’, ‘Methavi’, Telugu film ‘Thank You’, and Malayalam film ‘Bhramam’.

