Actress Raashii Khanna has headed off to Pondicherry to shoot for the last schedule of the Malayalam film “Bhraman”. The film, a Malayalam remake of the Hindi film “Andhadhun”, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Advertisement

“Shooting for ‘Bhramam’ has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing. I’m glad we’re on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It’s going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres,” Raashi told IANS.

Advertisement

“I’ve been fortunate to have such extraordinary work come my way. We’re all being as careful as its possible to be. I’m grateful that I’ve been able to prioritise health, safety and shooting for projects,” Raashii Khanna said, about shooting amid the pandemic.

Raashii Khanna also has “Tughlaq Durbar”, “Aranmanai 3”, “Methavi”, “Thank You” and Raj and DK’s series “Sunny” starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi coming up.

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna, who works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, feels roles for actresses in the South are no longer just about being pretty.

Raashii made her mark with Telugu films such as “Tholi Prema”, “Venky Mama” and “World Famous Lover”, after making her acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s 2013 Hindi film “Madras Cafe”.

“It’s still a male-dominated industry but I think women are making their way ahead considering the new kind of films that are coming,” Raashii tells IANS.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Gives A Witty Reply To A Fan Who Asked Her To Marry Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube