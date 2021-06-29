South actress Rashmika Mandanna every now and then shares photos and keeps us informed about her whereabouts. The actress now conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and one of her fans asked her to marry him. To which she came up with a witty response to his question.

Advertisement

The south actress is well known for her down-to-earth attitude. Often She has responded to her fans’ queries promptly on social media. The actress now has a line-up of films and she has been juggling from sets to sets before the lockdown.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna shared a video on her Instagram story, wherein a fan had asked her to marry him, to which she responded by saying, “at least propose nicely no.” Another fan asked her “what should I have to marry someone like you” she replied, “he should be I nice person”.

Take a look at it below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra. The film, which is set in the 1970s, is inspired by real events. It is the story of ‘India’s most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.’

She will be seen in another Bollywood film titled ‘Goodbye’ wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. More details are expected to be shared by the makers soon. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. The film is helmed by Sukumar and the makers will soon reveal the first look of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan opposite Karthi. As per some reports, she will be the leading lady for Suriya’s upcoming film Aruvaa.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 & Pushpa Top The List Of Most Anticipated Indian Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube