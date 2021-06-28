The list of IMDb is out featuring the most anticipated Indian films. The list is topped by Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and it’s not a surprise looking at the pre-release buzz for the film. What’s more interesting is that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is in the second position. No Bollywood film is present in the top 3.

KGF Chapter 2 is ruling the first spot with 27.5%. The film is followed by Allu’s highly awaited Pushpa. The film is gracing the number 2 spot with 24.3%. Interestingly, Allu’s film was at the first till yesterday with a huge difference in votes. Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea is at third with 8.7%.

At 4th is Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam with 8.2%. It’s a bit shocking to see this film out of the top 3. Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane’s Haseen Dillruba is at 5th with 6.5% votes. It’s the highest placed Bollywood film on the list. Toofan is at 6th with a share of 5.6%.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom holds the 7th spot with 5.3% votes, followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi with 5%. The list is closed by Akshay’s Atrangi Re and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case with 4.9% and 3.8% votes.

Speaking of KGF Chapter 2, the film helmed by Prashanth Neel is currently put on a hold. It was originally scheduled to release on 16th July. As the conditions are yet to get normal in the country, the makers reconsidering the final release date. As per the reports, 9th September has been considered as the new release date but as the Delta Plus variant is spreading in some parts of the country, no official word has come yet.

The same goes for Pushpa! Allu Arjun’s film was initially slated to release in August. Now, it’s said to arrive on Dussehra.

