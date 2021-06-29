SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has grabbed all eyeballs ever since it was announced. The star cast has managed to create hype, and fans cannot keep calm. Well, we are sure that the latest poster of the film featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will get you even more excited for it’s release. Also, we hear that the film has wrapped up its final leg shoot.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. The shooting of the film nears completion, and the makers have decided to tease the audience with a fun poster of the two leading men. Keep scrolling further to see the poster and get all the details about the film’s wrap up.

Advertisement

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the shoot of SS Rajamouli‘s RRR nears completion. The makers have wrapped up all the important sequences of the Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR starrer, including the action, emotional, dramatic, and talkie sequence. What remains is the shoot of only two songs which is said to be done soon.

Talking about the new poster, Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen taking a fun ride together on a motorcycle. Their happy faces will surely make you smile, and you will long to see their camaraderie on the silver screen ASAP! Check out the poster below:

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Well, reports also state that the actors have completed the dubbing for two languages and will wind up the rest soon.

The makers have made sure that they work hard to complete the shoot so that fans do not have to wait for long. As you already saw above, the makers of RRR have tweeted, “Moving at a rapid pace.. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for two languages and will wind up the rest soon. Along with Ram Charan & Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film will be released in several languages, namely, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner, the film has been produced on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore.

Talking about the release date, it was earlier reported that RRR would not release on October 13, 2021, which was the initial release date due to COVID-19 restrictions. But, now that the shooting is almost complete, there might be a chance that the film releases on the original date. Although, no official confirmation has come in from that end. But, if this happens then we are sure that fans will go crazy.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Warns Fan Who Travelled Super Far To Meet Her: “Please Don’t Do Something Like That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube