South actress Rashmika Mandanna took to social media on Sunday to warn a fan who turned up at her home to catch a glimpse of her!

Rashmika, who shifted to her new Mumbai pad just a few days ago, took to Twitter on Sunday to mildly warn the fan who has “travelled super far” to meet her, requesting him/her not to do this and instead connect with her on social media.

“Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you. I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy!” Rashmika Mandanna tweeted on Sunday.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming spy thriller film “Mission Majnu”. In the Shantanu Bagchi directorial, the actress will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress will also be seen in the Hindi film “Goodbye” starring Amitabh Bachchan and the Telugu film “Pushpa” co-starring Allu Arjun.

