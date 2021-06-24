Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. The actress updated her fans on Instagram Stories, on Wednesday.

“Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it’s an never ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired,” she wrote with a picture of her dog Aura.

Apart from the spy thriller Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up, starring Allu Arjun.

Recently, the Hindi dubbed version of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu blockbuster Dear Comrade crossed 250 million views on YouTube, and the film’s lead actress Rashmika Mandanna was naturally elated.

“The fact that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has crossed 250 million views on YouTube is no surprise because I think it deserves it. It’s a story of the people and it’s genuine and our audience can see it. It is extremely heartwarming to see audiences all over the country shower their love on the film. ‘Dear Comrade’ has given me so much as an actor and as a person,” gushed Rashmika.

