Telugu star Allu Arjun shared a birthday note for his mother Nirmala on Monday, along with a picture that shows her cutting a cake.

“Happy birthday mom. The sweetheart of my life,” wrote Allu Arjun, along with the image.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the Telugu film “Pushpa“. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is based on true events. It revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.

“Pushpa” is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

