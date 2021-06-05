SS Rajamouli has proved to be the blockbuster-generating director of the Indian film industry. Post Baahubali & its record-shattering sequel, Rajamouli has focussed majorly on his film with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, i.e. RRR. The upcoming epic has been gauged to be made on a budget of anywhere between 350-400 crores.

But, looks like the news of Rajamouli pairing up with Mahesh Babu would steal more thunder than RRR. Why so? Because it’s been reported that the Mahesh Babu film could match or even win the ‘budget’ race against RRR.

It was also reported how Rajamouli is spending 85 crores just to shoot three scenes in RRR. How would he topple that in his film with Mahesh Babu? The film was announced back in April 2020, and the shoot has been delayed due to the restrictions in the pandemic-hit world.

The reports state that Mahesh Babu’s film with SS Rajamouli would be a level up than what he has done with Baahubali or is doing with RRR. This has undoubtedly raised the hopes and excitement of Mahesh Babu fans.

In an interview, SS Rajamouli‘s father and writer K. V. Vijayendra Prasad also had confirmed the news as he told Pinkvilla, “It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It’s not yet finalised, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment. The timelines of shoot are not fixed as of now, but the film is happening next.”

