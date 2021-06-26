Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest Indian actresses hopping from set to set for the shoot of her multiple films from various cinemas of India.

Taking to her social media she shared a picture from a studio in the city as she was seen stretching her leg and wrote, “Dance rehearsals begin… #Beast ❤️💃🏻.” Pooja looked uber cool in her casual all grey ‘Stranger Things’ sweatsuit.

Just recently, Pooja Hegde flew to Hyderabad to get back on the sets of her Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. As per a source close to her, “Pooja is juggling between shoots for these two films, she is attending dance classes for Beast and simultaneously shooting for Radhe Shyam.”

Pooja Hegde will play the role of Prerna in this romantic period drama with Prabhas in the Radhe Krishna Kumar directorial and her fans are super excited to see her romance the superstar.

The Pan-Indian actress has a bag full of films from multiple industries such as Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, her next with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde has a kitty full of projects.

