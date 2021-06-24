Yash has become a nationwide sensation post his Rocky stint in KGF Chapter 2. While the country awaits the release of Chapter 2, the actor has already moved onto his next, which will be a PAN project. The latest we hear is that none other than Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the cast.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the Kannada star will be seen in Narthan’s next. The film will witness the KGF actor in the role of an army officer. However, no official word is out yet. The film is in its early stage with the script is yet to be locked. But before anything progresses, the makers have reportedly approached Tamannaah Bhatia for the role of a female lead.

Advertisement

The news is viral among Yash fans and they are eagerly waiting to see him romancing Tamannaah Bhatia in his 19th film. It’s learnt that the Narthan directorial will be officially proclaimed once the basic draft of the story is locked. The film is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2021.

Are you excited to see Yash romancing Tamannaah Bhatia in his next? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on 16th July. But now, as there’s still work of post-production pending, the crime thriller is put on a hold. As per the reports, the makers were earlier eyeing a Dussehra release, but as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is said to arrive on Dussehra, the plans were changed to avoid a clash. The latest development on the project states that the film will arrive on 9th September, depending upon the COVID conditions in the country.

KGF Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and stars Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accidentally Ends Up Revealing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner? Hint: It’s Not Divyanka Tripathi Or Rahul Vaidya!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube