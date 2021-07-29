Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is really close to its finale. There’s a lot of buzz already and fans are all hyped up. Despite all the controversies and the backlash, the show has finally found positivity. Shanmukhapriya is finding love from fans too! Amidst it all, Aditya Narayan has made his pick for winner and it’s sure to leave Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish and the other boys upset. Read on for details.

This season of the singing reality show is sure to be remembered in history. The contestants had to face merciless trolling. Just not them, but even Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya faced trolls too. Several former members like Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya amongst others called out the show for their ill experiences.

Advertisement

As most already know, the top 6 contestants are Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro. The show is yet to witness a final elimination but host Aditya Narayan has already shared that he wants a female contestant to win Indian Idol 12.

Aditya Narayan told Bollywood Life, “I am so happy with the gender representation that has happened on this show where we have 3 girls and 3 boys in the top 6 list competing against each other for the top spot. It’s a 50-50 ratio right now. I shouldn’t be saying this but personally, I genuinely feel that if there’s anyone who would get eliminated before the finale, it should one among the boys because I feel all the three female contestants deserve to be in the top 5. In fact, I want a girl contestant to lift the Indian Idol trophy this year. Obviously, our boys are no less than girls but if you ask me as an audience, I

wish to see a female contestant winning the show.”

Well, this surely will leave Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish disappointed. But will Aditya Narayan’s wish come true? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Indian Idol 12 updates.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sonalika Joshi On Dilip Joshi: “His Contribution Boosted Our Energy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube