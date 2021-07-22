Even though Indian Idol 12 has been spoken about in bad light at times, its contestants are still managing to impress the audiences, judges, and special guests. The most recent guests gracing the show this weekend is filmmaker Omung Kumar and music composer Bappi Lahiri. While all the contestants left a lasting impression on them, Shanmukhapriya amazed Omung a little more than the other.

Advertisement

After she gave an electrifying performance singing Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba, Kumar did two things that left the contestant overwhelmed. The Sarbjit director not only offered her a film, but he also sketched her. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

After hearing Shanmukhapriya perform, filmmaker Omung Kumar had only praises for her. He was so impressed with the Indian Idol 12 singer that he offered her not one song in his film but an entire film. The Mary Kom director said, “I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song! If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future,” he said.

That’s not all. Omung Kumar, who is a terrific artist, sketched Shanmukhapriya in less than 5 minutes and presented it to her. The Indian Idol 12 contestant spoke about the offer that the director gave her and the sketch he made, saying the love and affection she receives is motivating her to work harder to achieve her goals.

The Indian Idol 12 contestant said, “I am overwhelmed and all kinds of happy with Omung Kumar Sir’s compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal.” Shanmukhapriya added, “Not only this, I also feel honoured that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about the love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals.”

Now that’s a really sweet gesture.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12’s Mohd Danish Reacts To Trolls Targeting Shanmukhapriya: “Some People Don’t Like Her Now…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube