Covid pandemic was the worst that could happen to the human race. It all started in Wuhan back in 2019 and it’s going to be almost 2 years, and we’re predicting a third wave in India. In a never-seen-before scenario, shoots were halted and actors had to sit at home. When we were bouncing back, pay cut became the ‘new normal.’ The Kapil Sharma Show fame Bharti Singh had to face it as well, that too multiple times!

As per reports doing rounds on the internet, Bharti faced a massive 70% pay cut for Dance Deewane. Yes, you heard that right. Not just that, the comedian suffered a huge loss in terms of The Kapil Sharma Show too. She had to accept a 50% cut there as well.

Bharti Singh has now opened up all about it in a conversation with Times Of India. The comedian shared, “I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai. TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein. Everyone is trying to get back on their feet. Once we generate good ratings, sponsors will automatically come back and our fee will also be raised.”

But the good thing is that The Kapil Sharma Show beauty took it all in good faith. Bharti Singh continued, “Itne saal hum ek channel par kaam karte hain aur woh hamaari har baat maante hain, toh aaj jab woh saamne se help maang rahe hain toh mujhe nahi lagta hai ki kisi bhi artiste ne mana kiya hoga. They listened to us and fulfilled all our requests and demands when things were fine. I know sabke paise cut rahe hain. I feel jo set pe technicians hain, unke paise nahi cut nahi karne chahiye. We are working together and trying our best to stay afloat. So, I don’t think anyone had an issue in taking a pay cut.”

Bharti Singh will be next seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

