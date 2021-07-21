Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to bring a new season of The Kapil Sharma on TV. He will be seen with his old friends and famous comedians Sudesh Leheri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. However, there actress Sumona Chakravarti was missing.

Sumona played the role of Kapil’s wife Bhuri on the comedy show. After the show’s first promos and pictures went viral, it sparked speculations of her ouster. While many wondered whether she is indeed ousted from the famous comedy show, the actress took to Instagram and responded in an interesting way.

Sumona Chakravarti shared a cryptic post on an Instagram story about feeling horrible about leaving a situation. Many believe that her post confirms her ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need that reads, “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back”.