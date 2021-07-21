Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often questioned about his marriage plans and several times he has revealed that he doesn’t have faith in the institution of marriage but that didn’t stop rumours about his marriage. The superstar has now once again addressed a question about his marriage.

Arbaaz Khan‘s talk shows Pinch season 2 premiere episode was aired on Wednesday wherein Salman came as a guest. During the show, Arbaaz hurls mean tweets at his guest, to spark a reaction in them. He admitted that some of the comments made on social media were excessively mean.

Arbaaz also read a mean comment made by a netizen on social media over a year ago, “Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you’re in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?”

After hearing this comment, Salman Khan was taken aback at first. He asked, “This is for who?” Arbaaz Khan then assured the Dabangg star that the comment had indeed been directed at him. Salman then said, “These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don’t know whom they’ve spoken about, and where they’ve posted. Does this person really think I’m going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don’t have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I’m not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live).”

In the following episodes of Pinch season 2, other stars like Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan. Arbaaz Khan in a statement had said that the second season of Pinch is ‘bigger and bolder’. He also said in an interview that it was a deliberate decision to not involve Salman in the first season, as he wanted the show to succeed on its own terms before inviting him on.

