Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with south filmmaker Atlee Kumar is making a lot of buzz lately. Tentatively titled Sanki, the film is touted to be an all-out commercial entertainer. Popular South actress Nayanthara is rumoured to star opposite SRK in the film but the latest report throws some light on the same.

SRK is finally returning to the silver screen after four-year hiatus with Pathan. The superstar is currently shooting for the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will also be seen doing an extended cameo in the film.

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla claims that south filmmaker Atlee has locked Nayanthara as the female lead for his next with Shah Rukh Khan. A source close to the development revealed, “Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done.”

As for what made Nayanthara agree to Atlee’s film, the source said, “It’s a well sketched out female lead and that’s something that drew Nayanthara to the film.”

The filmmaker is planning a proper multi-lingual film bringing talents from across industries on board. The report quoted the source as saying, “It’s a proper Pan-India film, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the biggest names from all industries on board the film. It’s an out and out commercial film and everyone is excited to see SRK in this space after a long time.”

The pre-production of the film is in full swing. “The location scout, look test, casting and other aspects have already begun,” informed the source to the publication. While Nayanthara’s role is kept under wraps, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in the film. He has also bulked up for Pathan and he wants to carry this avatar forward in Atlee’s film too.

“While the body type remains the same, he would sport a look that’s different from Pathan. The team is consistently working towards developing a special attire for SRK based on his character traits,” the source informed the publication.

