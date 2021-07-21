Rajpal Yadav Accidentally Leaks The Idea Of Dhol 2, Priyadarshan To Direct?

Over the years, Priyadarshan has achieved a sub-genre in comedy which we know as the ‘Priyan school of comedy’. With films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Khatta Meetha, Dhol and De Dana Dan, he has some of the most hilarious movies to his name. There are certain actors who are Priyan’s favourite, and Rajpal Yadav is indeed one of them.

He’s been a part of most of his films & the same is the case with Hungama 2. The film, releasing this week, has a lot of expectations as the director is coming back to his home ground after a long time. It’s to be seen how the viewers welcome the film, but this news is not about that.

This is about how Rajpal Yadav has pulled off a Tom Holland (known for revealing spoilers in Hollywood) and has hinted at Dhol 2. Released in 2007, Dhol starred Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Tushar Kapoor & Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. It also had Tanushree Dutta as the leading lady of the film.

The news of Dhol 2 was accidentally teased by Rajpal Yadav in one of his recent interviews. In an interesting conversation with Bollywood Spy, Rajpal talked about the sequels, and in the flow, he also hinted at Dhol 2. While talking about Hungama 2, Rajpal first explains how a fresh story helped create a fun atmosphere around the sets.

But, that’s where his tongue slipped, and he went on to say, “Chinta mat karo, iske baad Dhol bhi…” (Don’t worry, after this, we’ll also have Dhol…”) He then immediately stopped talking and started laughing.

If this really happens, how excited are you considering the love Priyadarshan’s Dhol got when it was released 15 years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

