Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday by Mumbai Crime Branch in an alleged p*rn production case. He is alleged to be the key conspirator in the 11 arrests made by the police in relation to the case. Now the latest report reveals how much the accused had earned per film.

Reportedly, Kundra allegedly lured women into acting in p*rnographic movies, with promises of roles in web series. Interestingly, his relative Pradeep Bakshi, who lives in the UK, is also involved in the scandal. He also runs a company named Kenrin Production House.

According to The Times Of India report, Raj Kundra and his team have earned an average of Rs 5 lakh per movie that was released on mobile applications, including Hotshots. The police have frozen Rs 7.5 crore in various accounts connected to the businessman.

Mumbai’s Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Milind Bharambe during a press conference revealed that the free to download app has been removed from both Apple and Google Playstore for the type of its content. Raj Kundra has been arrested under the IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays).

Controversial model and actress Gehana Vasisth, who was also reportedly shot and uploaded as many as 87 videos on her website, has opened up about the scandal. She was arrested in February this year in the same case. She said to the publication, “I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with p*rn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app. He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved.”

Gehana further said, “I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films was p*rn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as p*rn.”

The Gandii Baat actress had spent a large amount of time in jail following her arrest earlier this year. Talking about the same, Gehana Vasisth said, “I have spent five precious months in jail for a crime I never committed. My accounts have been frozen, my mobiles and laptop have been confiscated. My life has been turned into hell. I haven’t had enough money to spend since the day I’ve been released from custody. Not just that, I even suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised for 10-12 days. In jail, I wasn’t able to breathe because of the kind of torture I endured and the kind of environment and people I had to endure in there. I didn’t deserve that.”

